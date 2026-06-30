MRSH or ULS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Business - Services stocks have likely encountered both Marsh (MRSH) and UL Solutions Inc. (ULS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, both Marsh and UL Solutions Inc. are sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

MRSH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.06, while ULS has a forward P/E of 44.31. We also note that MRSH has a PEG ratio of 2.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ULS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.62.

Another notable valuation metric for MRSH is its P/B ratio of 5.42. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ULS has a P/B of 15.1.

Based on these metrics and many more, MRSH holds a Value grade of B, while ULS has a Value grade of D.

Both MRSH and ULS are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that MRSH is the superior value option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.