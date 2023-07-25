MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A Discloses $310.23K Position in Hitachi (TYO:6501)

Fintel reports that MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,371.90K shares of Hitachi Ltd (TYO:6501) valued at $310.23K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 5,329.70K shares, an increase of 0.79%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.13% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hitachi is 9,164.06. The forecasts range from a low of 6,767.00 to a high of $11,445.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.13% from its latest reported closing price of 8,886.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hitachi is 9,864,362MM, a decrease of 9.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 580.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hitachi. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6501 is 0.64%, an increase of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 132,198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,889K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,875K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6501 by 5.74% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 9,196K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,663K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6501 by 11.65% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,905K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,856K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6501 by 1.92% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 5,266K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,094K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6501 by 6.96% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,182K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,153K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6501 by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Hitachi Maintains 1.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.69%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.