MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A Discloses $211.03K Position in Constellation Software (TSX:CSU)

Fintel reports that MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 103.49K shares of Constellation Software Inc/Canada (TSX:CSU) valued at $211.03K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 102.68K shares, an increase of 0.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Software. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSU is 1.12%, an increase of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.69% to 4,185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AKREX - Akre Focus Fund Retail Class holds 628K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 322K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares, representing a decrease of 166.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSU by 1,125.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 252K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSU by 11.01% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 163K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 89.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSU by 886.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 147K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSU by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Constellation Software Maintains 0.14% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.14%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

