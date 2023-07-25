MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A Discloses $193.42K Position in Fujitsu (TYO:6702)

Fintel reports that MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,520.80K shares of Fujitsu Ltd (TYO:6702) valued at $193.42K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 1,508.90K shares, an increase of 0.79%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.75% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fujitsu is 21,630.80. The forecasts range from a low of 16,362.00 to a high of $26,985.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.75% from its latest reported closing price of 18,215.00.

The projected annual revenue for Fujitsu is 3,821,073MM, an increase of 2.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1,417.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fujitsu. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6702 is 0.31%, a decrease of 4.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 25,380K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,374K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares, representing an increase of 63.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6702 by 1,128.91% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,451K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares, representing an increase of 27.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6702 by 25.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,380K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares, representing an increase of 63.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6702 by 1,095.00% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,066K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares, representing a decrease of 122.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6702 by 56.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,051K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares, representing an increase of 60.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6702 by 1,079.67% over the last quarter.

Fujitsu Maintains 1.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.43%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

