MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A Discloses $171.76K Position in Amadeus IT Group (XMAD:AMS)

Fintel reports that MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,401.95K shares of Amadeus IT Group SA (XMAD:AMS) valued at $171.76K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 2,383.09K shares, an increase of 0.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amadeus IT Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMS is 0.70%, an increase of 11.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.76% to 124,279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,322K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,301K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMS by 22.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,945K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,942K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMS by 11.77% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 5,146K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,937K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMS by 21.00% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 4,745K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 4,454K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,636K shares, representing an increase of 18.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMS by 28.51% over the last quarter.

