MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A Discloses $125.05K Position in Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG)

Fintel reports that MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,125.97K shares of Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) valued at $125.05K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 1,117.13K shares, an increase of 0.79%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.67% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Macquarie Group is 199.51. The forecasts range from a low of 166.65 to a high of $228.90. The average price target represents an increase of 9.67% from its latest reported closing price of 181.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Macquarie Group is 17,130MM, a decrease of 10.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macquarie Group. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MQG is 0.40%, a decrease of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 33,272K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,586K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,581K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQG by 8.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,666K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQG by 2.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,960K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQG by 10.56% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 1,474K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQG by 7.29% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,158K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQG by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Maintains 4.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.09%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.74%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.