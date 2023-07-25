MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A Discloses $108.19K Position in LEG Immobilien (FWB:LEG)

Fintel reports that MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,086.53K shares of LEG Immobilien AG (FWB:LEG) valued at $108.19K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 1,701.39K shares, an increase of 22.64%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.83% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LEG Immobilien is 80.53. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $170.42. The average price target represents an increase of 25.83% from its latest reported closing price of 64.00.

The projected annual revenue for LEG Immobilien is 849MM, a decrease of 32.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in LEG Immobilien. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEG is 0.22%, a decrease of 31.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 12,643K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 1,195K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 974K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 20.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 569K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 21.32% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 507K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares, representing a decrease of 26.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 36.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 397K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 21.95% over the last quarter.

