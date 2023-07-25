MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A Discloses $102.48K Position in DBS Group Holdings (SGX:D05)

Fintel reports that MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,573.90K shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) valued at $102.48K.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.24% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DBS Group Holdings is 37.08. The forecasts range from a low of 26.87 to a high of $45.99. The average price target represents an increase of 13.24% from its latest reported closing price of 32.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DBS Group Holdings is 20,161MM, an increase of 15.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in DBS Group Holdings. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D05 is 0.84%, a decrease of 10.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 358,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 26,771K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,903K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,905K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D05 by 9.62% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 18,453K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,840K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D05 by 10.44% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 16,227K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,637K shares, representing a decrease of 27.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D05 by 27.62% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 15,888K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,269K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D05 by 11.93% over the last quarter.

DBS Group Holdings Maintains 5.13% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.13%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.