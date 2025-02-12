MROPER GROUP Earnings Results: $COOP Reports Quarterly Earnings

MROPER GROUP ($COOP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $2.73 per share, beating estimates of $2.72 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $654,000,000, beating estimates of $598,736,430 by $55,263,570.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $COOP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
MROPER GROUP Insider Trading Activity
MROPER GROUP insiders have traded $COOP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JESSE K BRAY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $10,971,950.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
MROPER GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of MROPER GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 482,775 shares (-31.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,502,199
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 437,332 shares (-35.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,313,263
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 406,947 shares (+1067.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,512,374
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 319,672 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,691,708
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 279,313 shares (+212.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,747,072
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 255,557 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,557,244
- INVESCO LTD. added 232,879 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,466,786
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.