MROPER GROUP Earnings Results: $COOP Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 12, 2025 — 07:31 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

MROPER GROUP ($COOP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $2.73 per share, beating estimates of $2.72 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $654,000,000, beating estimates of $598,736,430 by $55,263,570.

MROPER GROUP Insider Trading Activity

MROPER GROUP insiders have traded $COOP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JESSE K BRAY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $10,971,950.

MROPER GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of MROPER GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

