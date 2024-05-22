News & Insights

MRO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

May 22, 2024 — 10:59 am EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.75, changing hands as low as $25.51 per share. Marathon Oil Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Marathon Oil Corp. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MRO's low point in its 52 week range is $21.81 per share, with $30.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.77. The MRO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

