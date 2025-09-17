MRNA Stock Rises as Updated COVID-19 Jab Shows Strong Immune Response

Shares of Moderna MRNA were up 4% yesterday after the company announced positive preliminary immunogenicity data from an ongoing phase IV study, which evaluated the updated version of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, targeting the LP.8.1 variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The phase IV study evaluated the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the 2025-2026 formula of Spikevax at-risk individuals aged between 12 years and 64 years and all adults aged 65 years and above.

Data from the same showed that the 2025-2026 formula of Spikevax led to greater than an 8-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against the LP.8.1 variant on average, across the given age groups. Also, the safety profile of the vaccine was similar to that observed in previous studies, with no new safety concerns seen either.

Per management, the latest results reinforce preclinical data that led to the FDA’s approval of Moderna’s 2025–2026 Spikevax formula last month.

Recent FDA Nod to Updated COVID-19 Jabs for MRNA & Others

Last month, the FDA approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer PFE/ BioNTech BNTX and Novavax NVAX for the 2025-26 vaccination season, targeting the LP.8.1 strain of the virus. All these vaccines are cleared for use in adults aged 65 and older.

However, for those under 65, the vaccines are permitted only for individuals with underlying conditions that raise the risk of severe COVID-19.

The FDA approved Moderna’s two COVID-19 vaccines — Spikevax and the recently approved next-generation refrigerator-stable version called mNexspike. While Spikevax was cleared for use in individuals aged six months to 64 years who have at least one high-risk condition, mNexspike was approved for use in those aged 12 to 64 years.

Pfizer’s/BioNTech’s Comirnaty was approved for at-risk individuals aged five years and older.

Earlier this month, PFE/BNTX announced top-line data from an ongoing phase III study, which evaluated the updated formulation of Comirnaty in at-risk individuals aged between 12 years and 64 years and all adults aged 65 years and above. The updated vaccine demonstrated a 4-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against the LP.8.1 variant on average, across the age groups.

Novavax’s protein-based vaccine Nuvaxovid was approved for at-risk individuals aged 12 to 64 years. Novavax’s Nuvaxovid is the only non-mRNA-based vaccine that is currently available.

