MRNA Stock on the Move: What Sparked the 33.5% Jump in the Past Week?

Shares of Moderna MRNA have surged 33.5% over the past week, adding nearly $8 billion to the company's market value.

The rally was sparked by Moderna's Science Day, where management outlined its vision to evolve beyond vaccines into a diversified biotechnology company. The event showcased how the company plans to leverage its messenger RNA (mRNA) platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, autoimmune diseases and cell therapy, while unveiling a new research and early development framework to accelerate pipeline innovation.

Moderna Leverages Its mRNA Platform Beyond Vaccines

As part of its long-term strategy, the company has grouped its business into three development horizons. Moderna emphasized that its commercial products, late-stage pipeline assets — including respiratory vaccine programs and its Merck MRK-partnered personalized cancer therapy — as well as investigational rare disease therapies, represent Horizon 1, the foundation of its current business.

Beyond these established programs, Moderna introduced Horizon 2 and Horizon 3, underscoring its ambition to expand the application of its mRNA platform well beyond vaccines. Horizon 2 comprises emerging therapeutic modalities already in clinical development, including cancer antigen therapies, T-cell engagers, cell therapy enhancers and an investigational therapy for multiple sclerosis.

Horizon 3 comprises earlier-stage research programs that have not yet entered the clinic but are expected to advance into first-in-human studies before the end of 2027. These include in vivo CAR-T and CAR-M cell therapies, which could become the company's next-generation growth platforms.

Moderna is not alone in broadening the application of mRNA technology. The company’s rival BioNTech BNTX is also leveraging its mRNA platform beyond vaccines and building an extensive pipeline across oncology and other disease areas to diversify its long-term growth prospects.

Why Investors Are Paying Attention to MRNA Stock

Investors appear to have welcomed Moderna's efforts to expand the use of its mRNA platform beyond vaccines. Among the highlights was mRNA-6007, the company's first investigational in vivo CAR-T candidate for autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), representing Moderna's entry into cell therapies. The program is part of the company's Horizon 3 pipeline, which management expects to advance into clinical studies by the end of 2027.

More broadly, the event underscored Moderna's strategy to use its mRNA platform to develop multiple classes of medicines spanning oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune disorders and cell therapies. By broadening the application of its mRNA platform across diverse therapeutic areas, the company aims to diversify future revenue streams beyond respiratory vaccines. The strategy appears to have resonated with investors, helping lift the stock to a 52-week high of $81.40.

MRNA’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Moderna have skyrocketed more than 170% year today, significantly outperforming the industry’s 5.5% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, the company is currently trading at a premium to the industry. Based on the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, the stock trades at 13.16 times forward 12-month sales, higher than the industry average of 1.91 times.



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Estimates for Moderna’s 2026 and 2027 bottom line have declined over the past 60 days.



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Moderna currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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