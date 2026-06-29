MRNA Stock Jumps to 52-Week High on Expansion Plans Beyond Vaccines

Shares of Moderna MRNA rose nearly 13% on Friday after the company unveiled a long-term strategy to transform itself from a vaccine-maker into a diversified biotechnology company.

Moderna Looks Beyond Its Vaccine Business

At its Science Day event, Moderna outlined plans to expand beyond its traditional vaccine business by leveraging its messenger RNA (mRNA) platform across multiple therapeutic areas.

To execute this strategy, the company has divided its pipeline into three horizons. Horizon 1 comprises its commercial products and late-stage pipeline assets, including the Merck MRK-partnered personalized cancer therapy, intismeran autogene, and rare disease therapeutics.

Horizon 2 focuses on emerging clinical programs currently being evaluated in early-stage studies. These include cancer antigen therapies such as mRNA-4359, mRNA-4106 and mRNA-4200, along with T-cell engagers, cell therapy enhancers and an investigational therapy for multiple sclerosis.

In contrast, Horizon 3 or "future modalities," consists of earlier-stage research programs that have yet to enter the clinic. These include in vivo CAR-T and CAR-M cell therapies, which could become the company's next-generation growth platforms. As part of this horizon, Moderna unveiled mRNA-6007, its first in vivo CAR-T therapy, which it plans to develop for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and other B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company expects to advance the candidate into clinical studies by the end of 2027.

MRNA Stock Performance

The broader pipeline strategy highlights Moderna's efforts to leverage its mRNA platform beyond vaccines and build multiple long-term growth franchises across oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune disorders and cell therapies. Investors appear to have welcomed this diversification strategy, helping lift the stock to a 52-week high of $69.29.

Year to date, the stock has skyrocketed 128% compared with the industry’s 5% growth.



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Moderna Explores AI to Accelerate Drug Discovery

Beyond expanding its pipeline, Moderna also highlighted plans to expand its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate drug discovery and development. The company is integrating AI, machine learning and platform data to improve target identification, optimize molecule design and streamline clinical development.

Management believes these capabilities will help improve R&D productivity and support the development of future mRNA-based medicines across multiple therapeutic areas.

Upcoming Catalysts Drive MRNA Stock

Several near-term catalysts could support Moderna’s long-term growth strategy. These include a potential FDA approval of its seasonal influenza vaccine, which is expected early next month.

Investors will also be watching several important clinical milestones that could serve as catalysts for the stock over the coming quarters. These include phase III data on intismeran in melanoma, a readout from the company's late-stage norovirus vaccine program and data from the registrational study evaluating its propionic acidemia candidate.

MRNA’s Zacks Rank

Moderna currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Moderna, Inc. Price

Moderna, Inc. price | Moderna, Inc. Quote

Key Picks Among Biotech Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are Immunocore IMCR and Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 bottom line have improved from a loss per share of 88 cents to earnings of 6 cents. Over the same period, estimates for 2027 EPS have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR’s shares have lost nearly 11% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters but missed the mark on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 46.66%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 EPS have increased from $3.33 to $4.05. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from $3.56 to $4.27. INDV’s shares are up nearly 17% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 65.44%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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