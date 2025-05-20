$MRNA stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MRNA stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $494,112,682 of trading volume.

$MRNA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MRNA:

$MRNA insiders have traded $MRNA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANE BANCEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 160,314 shares for an estimated $5,004,318 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL SAGAN purchased 31,620 shares for an estimated $1,004,251

SHANNON THYME KLINGER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,059 shares for an estimated $89,161 .

. JAMES M MOCK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,420 shares for an estimated $60,760

STEPHEN HOGE (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 605 shares for an estimated $26,046.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MRNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of $MRNA stock to their portfolio, and 466 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MRNA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRNA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MRNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRNA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Reduce" rating on 12/11/2024

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MRNA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRNA forecast page.

$MRNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRNA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jessica Fye from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 02/14/2025

on 02/14/2025 Cory Kaimov from Evercore ISI set a target price of $50.0 on 02/14/2025

You can track data on $MRNA on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.