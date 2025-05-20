$MRNA stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MRNA stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $494,112,682 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MRNA:
$MRNA Insider Trading Activity
$MRNA insiders have traded $MRNA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHANE BANCEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 160,314 shares for an estimated $5,004,318 and 0 sales.
- PAUL SAGAN purchased 31,620 shares for an estimated $1,004,251
- SHANNON THYME KLINGER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,059 shares for an estimated $89,161.
- JAMES M MOCK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,420 shares for an estimated $60,760
- STEPHEN HOGE (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 605 shares for an estimated $26,046.
$MRNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of $MRNA stock to their portfolio, and 466 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 13,941,013 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $395,227,718
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 3,867,436 shares (+218.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,641,810
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 3,790,063 shares (+570.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,448,286
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 3,704,800 shares (+3572.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,031,080
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,190,707 shares (+75.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,456,543
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 2,951,658 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,679,504
- FMR LLC added 2,465,395 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,893,948
$MRNA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MRNA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
$MRNA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRNA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Reduce" rating on 12/11/2024
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024
$MRNA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRNA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jessica Fye from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 02/14/2025
- Cory Kaimov from Evercore ISI set a target price of $50.0 on 02/14/2025
