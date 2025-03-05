$MRNA stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MRNA stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $247,195,593 of trading volume.

$MRNA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MRNA:

$MRNA insiders have traded $MRNA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANE BANCEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 160,314 shares for an estimated $5,004,318 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL SAGAN purchased 31,620 shares for an estimated $1,004,251

SHANNON THYME KLINGER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,610 shares for an estimated $129,700 .

. JAMES M MOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,135 shares for an estimated $103,746 .

. STEPHEN HOGE (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 882 shares for an estimated $38,817.

$MRNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 310 institutional investors add shares of $MRNA stock to their portfolio, and 610 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MRNA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRNA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

