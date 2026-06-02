MRNA Partners With CEPI to Develop Vaccine for Bundibugyo Ebolavirus

Moderna MRNA announced a new collaboration with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”) to accelerate the development of a potential vaccine targeting Bundibugyo ebolavirus (“BDBV”). This virus strain is responsible for the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring Uganda.

Per the partnership terms, CEPI will provide up to $50 million to support preclinical and early-stage development of Moderna’s experimental BDBV vaccine. This funding will also support manufacturing activities in parallel, which would allow the program to “rapidly” advance to phase II/III studies, if the early-stage data are supportive.

The collaboration addresses a significant unmet need, as there are currently no approved vaccines for Bundibugyo ebolavirus and no BDBV vaccine candidates in clinical development. The current epidemic has already caused more than 900 suspected cases and over 220 suspected deaths. Both the World Health Organization and Africa CDC have declared the outbreak a public health emergency.

CEPI is also supporting two additional BDBV vaccine programs. It has committed up to $3.2 million to a candidate being developed by the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative and up to $8.6 million to a vaccine candidate from the University of Oxford, which will be manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

MRNA’s Stock Performance

Year to date, shares of Moderna have surged 56% compared with the industry’s nil growth.



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More on MRNA-CEPI Collaboration

The new BDBV vaccine program collaboration expands the existing strategic partnership between Moderna and CEPI that was formed in 2023. This partnership was formed to leverage the company’s mRNA platform to accelerate the development of vaccines against emerging epidemic and pandemic threats. The collaboration was designed to support CEPI's "100 Days Mission," which aims to develop safe, effective and accessible vaccines within 100 days of identifying a new pandemic threat.

The partnership expanded further in the last year when CEPI committed up to $54.3 million to support a pivotal phase III study of Moderna's investigational mRNA-based H5 pandemic influenza vaccine candidate. The funding is intended to help advance the vaccine toward licensure and strengthen global preparedness against future influenza pandemics. As part of the agreement, Moderna also committed to reserving 20% of its H5 vaccine manufacturing capacity for affordable supply to low and middle-income countries in the event of a pandemic.

MRNA’s Zacks Rank

Moderna currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Moderna, Inc. Price

Moderna, Inc. price | Moderna, Inc. Quote

Key Picks Among Biotech Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are Immunocore IMCR and Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 30 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 bottom line have improved from a loss per share of 88 cents to earnings of 6 cents. Over the same period, estimates for 2027 EPS have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR’s shares have lost 16% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters but missed the mark on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 46.66%.

Over the past 30 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 EPS have increased from $3.00 to $3.35. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $3.69 from $3.33. INDV’s shares are down 3% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 65.44%.

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