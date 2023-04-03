MRNA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $158.72, changing hands as high as $159.99 per share. Moderna Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRNA's low point in its 52 week range is $115.03 per share, with $217.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.48. The MRNA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

