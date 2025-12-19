MRNA to Get CEPI Funding for Phase III Study on Pandemic Influenza Jab

Moderna MRNA announced that the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”) will invest up to $54.3 million in funding to support a pivotal phase III study evaluating its investigational mRNA-based H5 pandemic influenza vaccine candidate, mRNA-1018, and help advance the same to licensure.

The late-stage study would mark the first mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccine to advance into a pivotal study. The study will start in early 2026. This CEPI funding is a key step toward strengthening pandemic preparedness and enabling faster, more equitable vaccine access worldwide.

The phase III study will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of mRNA-1018 in the United States and the United Kingdom, building on positive phase I/II data in healthy adults. Potential licensure may also rely on data from a phase III study on Moderna’s investigational seasonal influenza vaccine, mRNA-1010.

If successfully developed and approved, in the event of an influenza pandemic, Moderna will set aside 20% of its H5 pandemic vaccine production to supply low and middle-income countries at affordable prices.

MRNA’s Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of Moderna have increased 19.5% compared with the industry’s rise of 22.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MRNA’s Recent Development Activities

The project supports a broader CEPI-Moderna collaboration aimed at rapidly developing vaccines for epidemic and pandemic threats through the latter’s mRNA platform.

Unlike traditional vaccines, which can take months to produce, mRNA-based vaccines can be developed quickly and offer manufacturing scalability.

If licensed, the mRNA-1018 would enhance the global H5 vaccine portfolio, providing a rapid-response platform and support CEPI’s goal of developing effective vaccines within 100 days of identifying a new pandemic threat.

Moderna is developing more than 40 mRNA-based investigational candidates across different stages of clinical studies, targeting various indications, including cancer.

Besides mRNA-1018, Moderna is developing mRNA-3927 [for propionic acidemia (PA)], mRNA-3705 [for methylmalonic acidemia (MMA)] and mRNA-1365 (for RSV-hMPV combination). The company also started early-stage clinical studies on vaccines for Epstein-Barr virus, HIV, Lyme disease and Nipah virus.

Given that the COVID-19 pandemic has ended, sales of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines have also fallen drastically in recent times. As a result, the successful development of other vaccine candidates remains in key focus for the company.

