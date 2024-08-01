MRNA Earnings: Moderna Reports Mixed Q2 Results

Moderna’s financial results for the second quarter of 2024 reveal a mixed bag of outcomes. The company reported total revenue of $241 million, down from $344 million in the same period last year. Net product sales reached $184 million, primarily due to a decline in COVID-19 vaccine sales as the market shifts to a more seasonal demand. Despite this revenue dip, Moderna’s strategic advances in its vaccine portfolio present a promising outlook.

Moderna’s Impressive Financial Growth

Despite the revenue decline, Moderna made significant strides in other financial metrics. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $1.3 billion and a GAAP EPS of negative $3.33. This is an improvement from the same quarter last year, which saw a net loss of $1.4 billion and a GAAP EPS of negative $3.62. Adjusted EBITDA was not provided, but the lower net loss per share highlights cost reductions and efficiency gains.

COVID-19 and RSV Vaccine Segments

COVID-19 vaccines remain a key revenue generator for Moderna, with $184 million in sales during Q2 2024. This includes $162 million from U.S. sales and $22 million from international markets. However, sales were lower compared to last year due to a competitive market and a shift towards seasonal vaccination. The RSV vaccine, mRESVIA, has begun generating revenue following its FDA approval and is expected to become a key segment for future growth.

Importantly, the U.S. remains a crucial market for Moderna, accounting for 27.67% of its revenue.

MRNA CEO’s Comments

Moderna’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel, emphasized the company’s progress: “During the second quarter, we marked the approval of our second mRNA product and significantly lowered our operating costs. We remain focused on execution for the 2024-25 COVID season and the launch of our RSV vaccine in the U.S.” The RSV vaccine, mRESVIA, received FDA approval in May and began shipping in July, with positive recommendations from the EMA in June.

Moderna’s Vaccine Development Success

Moderna also announced positive Phase 3 data for its combination influenza and COVID-19 vaccine, as well as its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine. These developments underscore Moderna’s ongoing commitment to addressing significant public health needs through its mRNA technology platform.

Looking Ahead

Moderna has updated its 2024 financial framework, revising expected product sales to $3.0 to $3.5 billion. The company is poised for a strong finish to the year, focusing on regulatory approvals and market expansion. Despite current challenges, Moderna’s advancements in vaccine technology and strategic cost management position it well for future growth.

What Is the Price Target for Moderna?

Analysts remain cautiously bullish about MRNA stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, seven Holds and 2 Sells. Over the past year, MRNA has decreased by more than 15%, and the average MRNA price target of $144.71 implies an upside potential of 49.8% from current levels. These analyst ratings are likely to change following MRNA’s mixed results today.

