MRNA Begins Dosing in Pivotal Study on Norovirus Vaccine

Moderna, Inc. MRNA announced the dosing of the first participant in the phase III Nova 301 study, which is evaluating its investigational mRNA norovirus vaccine candidate, mRNA-1403, in the United States.

The randomized, placebo-controlled phase III study will evaluate the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of mRNA-1403 to prevent moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus.

Recruitment of participants in the pivotal Nova 301 study across the world has also begun.

Shares of Moderna have plunged 32.8% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 1.8%.



More on MRNA's Norovirus Vaccine Study

The company is looking to enroll around 25,000 participants aged 18 years and above in the phase III Nova 301 study worldwide.

The study will enroll around 20,000 participants aged 60 years and older and 5,000 participants aged between 18 and 59 years.

The study will investigate the ability of mRNA-1403 to protect against moderate-to-severe norovirus acute gastroenteritis with more focus on older adults who stand at higher risk of the infection, including hospitalization.

Norovirus is an extremely contagious virus and one of the leading causes of diarrheal disease, which leads to around 200,000 deaths per year.

Apart from mRNA-1403, Moderna is also developing another norovirus vaccine candidate, mRNA-1405, in a phase II study.

MRNA Inks Deal to Promote Respiratory Vaccine Portfolio in Taiwan

In a separate press release, Moderna announced that it has entered into a joint agreement with Cenra Healthcare, the sales and marketing arm of Taiwan’s Cenra, to jointly promote Moderna's mRNA respiratory vaccine portfolio, including its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax in Taiwan.

The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Per the latest agreement, Moderna will be responsible for manufacturing and distributing its mRNA respiratory vaccines while Cenra Healthcare will look after the promotion and education activities for the same across Taiwan.

