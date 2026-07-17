MRNA Advances Cancer Pipeline With New Immunotherapy Study

Moderna MRNA announced that it has dosed the first U.S. patient in a phase I study evaluating mRNA-4200, an investigational off-the-shelf, tumor-targeted cancer antigen therapy.

The study will assess the safety and tolerability of the candidate administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy in adults with advanced solid tumors. mRNA-4200 is Moderna’s third off-the-shelf cancer antigen therapy candidate and reflects its efforts to broaden the application of mRNA-based immunotherapies in oncology.

mRNA-4200 was developed in collaboration with Immatics IMTX using its proprietary platforms. The candidate encodes seven shared tumor antigens designed to induce and expand T-cell responses across multiple tumor types.

Year to date, MRNA's shares have skyrocketed 114.1%, compared with the industry’s 2.5% growth.



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mRNA-4200 Supports MRNA's Long-Term Diversification Strategy

The initiation of the phase I mRNA-4200 study is closely aligned with Moderna's recently announced long-term strategy to diversify beyond its traditional vaccine business. The company plans to leverage its messenger RNA (mRNA) platform across multiple therapeutic areas.

To execute this strategy, the company has organized its business into three development horizons. Horizon 1 comprises the company's commercial products and late-stage pipeline assets, including the Merck MRK-partnered personalized cancer therapy and investigational rare disease programs.

Horizon 2 focuses on early-stage clinical programs that include cancer antigen therapies, T-cell engagers and cell therapy enhancers. The study initiation on mRNA-4200, which is part of this horizon, illustrates Moderna's strategy of extending its proven mRNA technology beyond infectious diseases into oncology, reinforcing the company's objective of building a diversified portfolio of innovative therapies.

Horizon 3 consists of earlier-stage research programs that have not yet entered clinical development. These include in vivo CAR-T and CAR-M cell therapies, which could become the company's next-generation growth platforms.

MRNA’s Zacks Rank

Moderna currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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