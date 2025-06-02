MRK's ADC Drug Combo Shows Antitumor Activity in Lymphoma Study

Merck MRK announced encouraging data from the dose confirmation portion of the phase II/III waveLINE-003 study evaluating its first-in-class antibody drug conjugate (ADC), zilovertamab vedotin, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

The dose confirmation portion of the phase II/III waveLINE-003 study is evaluating zilovertamab vedotin in combination with standard-of-care rituximab and gemcitabine-oxaliplatin (R-GemOx) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL.

Data from a pre-planned analysis showed that treatment with zilovertamab vedotin (1.75 mg/kg) in combination with R-GemOx led to a 56.3% objective response rate (ORR) in the given patient population, with eight experiencing complete response (CR) and one partial response.

In the phase II portion of the waveLINE-003 study, treatment with zilovertamab vedotin (1.75 mg/kg) in combination with rituximab, gemcitabine and oxaliplatin showed a promising response rate, complete response rate and manageable safety profile in combination with standard of care.

Year to date, shares of Merck have plunged 22.7% compared with the industry's decline of 3.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MRK's Development Activities With Zilovertamab Vedotin

Zilovertamab vedotin is a potential first-in-class ADC that targets ROR1, a cell surface protein that is selectively overexpressed in various hematologic malignancies.

ADCs are being considered a disruptive innovation in the pharmaceutical industry as these will enable better treatment of cancer by harnessing the targeting power of antibodies to deliver cytotoxic molecule drugs to tumors.

Besides the waveLINE-003 study, zilovertamab vedotin is also being evaluated in other mid-to-late-stage studies for treating DLBCL.

The phase III waveLINE-010 and the phase II waveLINE-007 studies are investigating zilovertamab vedotin in patients with previously untreated DLBCL.

The company recently initiated the phase II waveLINE-011 study evaluating zilovertamab vedotin plus rituximab and cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) versus polatuzumab vedotin with R-CHP for the treatment of patients with DLBCL.

MRK Posts Encouraging Data on KRAS Candidate

In a separate press release, Merck announced safety and efficacy data from the phase I KANDLELIT-001 study, which evaluated its KRAS G12C inhibitor candidate, MK-1084, as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for treating KRAS G12C-mutant solid tumors, including advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Data from the KANDLELIT-001 study showed that treatment with MK-1084 as a monotherapy or in combination with other therapies demonstrated a manageable safety profile and antitumor activity in patients with advanced KRAS G12C-mutated CRC and NSCLC.

Apart from this, the phase III KANDLELIT-012 study is evaluating MK-1084 in combination with cetuximab and mFOLFOX6 for the first-line treatment of certain patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic CRC who have KRAS G12C-mutated tumors. Also, the phase III KANDLELIT-004 study is investigating MK-1084 in combination with Merck’s blockbuster PD-L1 inhibitor, Keytruda, for the first-line treatment of certain patients with metastatic NSCLC who have KRAS G12C-mutated tumors and express PD-L1.

MRK's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Merck has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently.

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX and Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Lexicon’s loss per share have narrowed from 37 cents to 32 cents for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from 35 cents to 31 cents. Year to date, shares of LXRX have lost 15.2%.

LXRX’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 11.97%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ loss per share have narrowed from 70 cents to 60 cents for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from 80 cents to 70 cents. Year to date, shares of CMMB have declined 27.1%.

CMMB’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 5.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (CMMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

