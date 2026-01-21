MRKR Stock Up Nearly 114% in 3 Months: Here's What You Need to Know

Marker Therapeutics’ MRKR shares have surged approximately 114% over the past three months, driven by strong momentum surrounding its early-stage lead candidate, MT-601, which has boosted investor confidence.

Marker, a Texas-based cancer biotech company, is rapidly advancing its phase I APOLLO study on its lead T-cell therapy, MT-601, in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma.

MRKR’s APOLLO Study Data Positive

In August 2025, data from the study demonstrated encouraging overall responses and a favorable safety profile in heavily pre-treated patients with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). Approximately 66% of patients achieved an objective response and 50% achieved a complete response. Responses were durable, ranging from three to 24 months, with several patients maintaining benefit beyond six months, including responses extending more than one year.

Additionally, MT-601 showed activity in patients with Hodgkin Lymphoma, with a 78% response rate observed.

Based on the positive safety and efficacy results, the company has progressed to the dose expansion phase, evaluating MT-601 at the highest dose in relapsed diffuse large B cell lymphoma patients who have failed or are ineligible for anti-CD19 CAR-T therapy.

Additional clinical data from the study are expected in the first half of 2026, which should be an important catalyst for the stock.

Over the past year, MRKR’s shares have declined 1.8% compared with the industry’s 2.3% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MRKR also plans to initiate clinical studies with MT-601 for pancreatic cancer in the first half of 2026.

The company has also entered into a strategic manufacturing collaboration with Cellipont to scale up production of MT-601, strengthening its manufacturing capabilities.

Progress With MT-401

Alongside MT-601, the company has made progress with its Off-the-Shelf (OTS) platform and treated its first patient in a phase I RAPID study on its OTS candidate, MT-401, in October 2025. The therapy was well-tolerated without any side effects. MT-401 will initially be tested in patients with acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndromes, with the potential to be expanded to other indications.

Robust Funding & Extended Cash Runway

The company secured non-dilutive funding from the National Institutes of Health Small Business Innovation Research program, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas and the FDA to support the development of MT-601 in metastatic pancreatic cancer and the OTS program.

Marker enhanced its financial position by raising approximately $10 million through its at-the-market facility. This capital raise extends the company’s cash runway well into 2026, providing financial stability to support ongoing clinical development.

Marker currently enjoys solid operational momentum, improved financial flexibility, and has a clearly defined clinical development strategy.

MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC. Price

MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC. price | MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC. Quote

Marker Therapeutics’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

MRKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are MannKind MNKD, Keros Therapeutics KROS, and Amicus Therapeutics FOLD, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for MannKind’s 2026 earnings per share have increased from 7 cents to 9 cents. MNKD shares have declined 11.1% over the past year.

MannKind’s earnings beat estimates in two quarters, missed in one and were in line in the remaining quarter, with the average surprise being 33.33%.

Over the past 60 days, 2026 loss per share estimates for Keros Therapeutics have narrowed from $3.56 to $3.36. KROS shares have surged 61.8% over the past year.

Keros Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining quarter, with the average surprise being 9098.63%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ 2026 earnings per share have declined from 67 cents to 65 cents. FOLD shares have soared 50% over the past year.

Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in one quarter and missed in the remaining three trailing quarters, with the negative average earnings surprise being 20.21%.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC. (MRKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.