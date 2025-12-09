MRK Stock Trading Above 200- & 50-Day SMA for 2 Months: Time to Buy?

Merck’s MRK stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) since early November, indicating sustained bullish momentum.

When a stock trades above both for an extended period, it means it is outperforming its medium- and long-term averages.

Some positive pipeline updates and the recently announced definitive agreement to acquire Cidara Therapeutics CDTX pulled the stock up after the dip following third-quarter earnings.

The $9.2 billion acquisition will add CDTX’s lead pipeline candidate, CD388, a first-in-class long-acting, strain-agnostic antiviral agent, currently being evaluated in late-stage studies for the prevention of seasonal influenza in individuals at higher risk of complications.

However, the bullish signal does not guarantee future gains. It is important to understand the company’s strengths and weaknesses to better analyze how to play the stock. Let’s break it down.

Keytruda: Merck’s Biggest Strength

Merck boasts more than six blockbuster drugs in its portfolio, with Keytruda being the key top-line driver. Keytruda, approved for several types of cancer, alone accounts for more than 50% of the company’s pharmaceutical sales. The drug has played an instrumental role in driving Merck’s steady revenue growth over the past few years. Keytruda recorded sales of $23.3 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up 8% year over year.

Keytruda’s sales are gaining from rapid uptake across earlier-stage indications, mainly early-stage non-small cell lung cancer. Continued strong momentum in metastatic indications is also boosting sales growth. The company expects the growth to continue, particularly in early lung cancer.

Merck is working on different strategies to drive Keytruda's long-term growth. These include innovative immuno-oncology combinations, including Keytruda with LAG3 and CTLA-4 inhibitors. In partnership with Moderna MRNA, Merck is developing a personalized mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccine called intismeran autogene (V940/mRNA-4157) in combination with Keytruda in pivotal phase III studies for earlier-stage and adjuvant NSCLC and adjuvant melanoma. Merck’s subcutaneous formulation of Keytruda, known as Keytruda Qlex, was approved by the FDA in September 2025. Keytruda Qlex can offer substantially quicker administration time than the intravenous infusion of Keytruda.

With Keytruda’s intravenous or IV formulation set to lose exclusivity in 2028, the newly approved SC version comes with its own set of patents that extend protection well beyond that date.

Merck’s other oncology drugs, Welireg, AstraZeneca-partnered Lynparza and Eisai-partnered Lenvima, are also contributing to top-line growth.

MRK’s Pipeline Progress & Strategic M&A Deals

Merck has been making meaningful regulatory and clinical progress across areas like oncology (mainly Keytruda), vaccines and infectious diseases while executing strategic business moves.

MRK’s phase III pipeline has almost tripled since 2021, supported by in-house pipeline progress as well as the addition of candidates through M&A deals. This has positioned Merck to launch around 20 new vaccines and drugs over the next few years, with many having blockbuster potential. These include Merck’s new 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Capvaxive, and pulmonary arterial hypertension drug, Winrevair, which have the potential to generate significant revenues over the long term. Both products have witnessed a strong launch.

Merck’s RSV antibody, Enflonsia (clesrovimab), was approved in the United States in June 2025, while it is under review in the EU. A fixed-dose combination of doravirine and islatravir for the treatment of HIV is under review in the United States, with an FDA decision expected in April next year.

Merck has other promising candidates in its late-stage pipeline, such as enlicitide decanoate/MK-0616, an oral PCSK9 inhibitor for hypercholesterolemia, tulisokibart, a TL1A inhibitor for ulcerative colitis and Daiichi-Sankyo-partnered antibody-drug conjugates.

The $10 billion acquisition of Verona in 2025 added Ohtuvayre, a novel, first-in-class maintenance treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, with multibillion-dollar commercial potential. This strengthens Merck’s cardio-pulmonary portfolio, as the drug’s differentiated profile provides a significant edge over its competitors. Ohtuvayre's commercial launch is off to a solid start.

Declining Sales of MRK’s Gardasil & Other Vaccines

Sales of the Gardasil vaccine, which is Merck’s second-largest product, declined 40% in the first nine months of 2025. Sales of Gardasil are declining due to weak performance in China, which resulted from sluggish demand trends amid an economic slowdown. Lower demand in China resulted in above-normal channel inventory levels at Merck’s commercialization partner in China, Zhifei.

Accordingly, Merck decided to temporarily halt shipments of Gardasil in China to allow Zhifei to burn down existing inventory. Merck does not expect to resume shipments in China through at least the end of 2025, as a result of which Gardasil sales are expected to decline significantly in 2025 from 2024 levels. The company is also seeing lower demand for the vaccine in Japan.

Sales of some other Merck vaccines, like Proquad, M-M-R II, Varivax, Rotateq and Pneumovax 23, also declined in the first nine months of 2025.

MRK is seeing declining demand for its diabetes products and the generic erosion of some drugs as well.

MRK’s Keytruda Faces Patent Expiration in 2028

Merck is heavily reliant on Keytruda. Though Keytruda may be Merck’s biggest strength and a solid reason to own the stock, it can be argued that the company is excessively dependent on the drug, and it should look for ways to diversify its product lineup.

There are rising concerns about the firm’s ability to grow its non-oncology business ahead of the upcoming loss of exclusivity of Keytruda in 2028.

Also, competitive pressure might increase for Keytruda in the near future from dual PD-1/VEGF inhibitors like Summit Therapeutics’ SMMT ivonescimab that inhibit both the PD-1 pathway and the VEGF pathway at once. They are designed to overcome the limitations of single-target therapies like Keytruda.

In a phase III study (conducted in China by Summit’s partner Akeso) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC, ivonescimab outperformed Keytruda. Summit believes ivonescimab has the potential to replace Keytruda as the next standard of care across multiple NSCLC settings. Merck is also developing its own PD-1/VEGF inhibitor. Further, Pfizer recently acquired exclusive global ex-China rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize SSGJ-707, a dual PD-1 and VEGF inhibitor, from China’s 3SBio.

MRK Share Price, Valuation & Estimates

Merck’s shares have lost 0.5% so far this year against an increase of 14.1% for the industry. The stock has also underperformed the sector and the S&P 500, as seen in the chart below.

Merck Stock Underperforms Industry, Sector & S&P 500

From a valuation standpoint, Merck appears attractive relative to the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 11.21 forward earnings, significantly lower than 16.68 for the industry as well as its 5-year mean of 12.52.

MRK Stock Valuation

Estimates for MRK’s 2025 earnings have risen from $8.94 per share to $8.98 over the past 60 days, while those for 2026 have declined from $9.54 per share to $8.81

MRK Estimate Movement

Stay Invested in MRK Stock

Merck has one of the world’s best-selling drugs in its portfolio, generating billions of dollars in revenues. Though Keytruda will lose patent exclusivity in 2028, its sales are expected to remain strong until then. Merck’s new products, Capvaxive and Winrevair, are witnessing strong launches and have the potential to generate significant revenues over the long term. The approval of Keytruda Qlex can help lower the negative impact of Keytruda's loss of exclusivity (LOE) in 2028.

Over the last couple of years, it has been acquiring new products like Ohtuvayre. The new products can be long-term growth drivers and help fill the potential revenue gap created by Keytruda’s upcoming LOE.

Merck’s Animal Health business is a key contributor to its top-line growth, as the company is recording above-market growth.

However, Merck faces several challenges, including persistent challenges for Gardasil in China, potential competition for Keytruda and rising competitive and generic pressure on some of its drugs. All these factors have raised doubts about Merck’s ability to navigate the Keytruda LOE period successfully. A wait-and-see approach seems more prudent for investors now, despite MRK’s recent price recovery and discounted valuation. It makes sense to stay on the sidelines and wait for clearer signs of more sustainable growth and profitability.

Marck carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

