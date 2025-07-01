$MRK stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MRK stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $473,362,161 of trading volume.

$MRK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MRK:

$MRK insiders have traded $MRK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS M JR BAKER purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,327,500

DAVID MICHAEL WILLIAMS (EVP,Chief Info&Digital Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $512,056

INGE G THULIN purchased 2,832 shares for an estimated $249,999

CRISTAL N DOWNING (Chief Comm. & Public Afrs Ofcr) sold 2,361 shares for an estimated $209,550

$MRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,466 institutional investors add shares of $MRK stock to their portfolio, and 2,038 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MRK Government Contracts

We have seen $156,849,199 of award payments to $MRK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$MRK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRK stock 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MRK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

$MRK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $94.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $82.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $106.0 on 02/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.