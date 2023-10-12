(MRK) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Merck (MRK) closed the latest trading day at $103.59, indicating a +0.13% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had lost 4.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.35%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Merck in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 26, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.95, reflecting a 5.41% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.35 billion, up 2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $59.56 billion, indicating changes of -59.36% and +0.47%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Merck. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.23% upward. As of now, Merck holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Merck's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.24, so one might conclude that Merck is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MRK currently has a PEG ratio of 4.07. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, positioning it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

