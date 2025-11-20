MRK HIV Regimen Meets Goal in New Study, Gains EU Nod for Keytruda SC

Merck MRK announced positive top-line results from a pivotal late-stage study evaluating its investigational, once-daily, oral, two-drug, single-tablet regimen of doravirine/islatravir [DOR/ISL (100 mg/0.25 mg)] in treatment-naïve adults with HIV-1 infection.

A regulatory filing seeking the approval of DOR/ISL for treating adults with HIV-1 infection that is virologically suppressed on antiretroviral therapy (pre-treated) is already under review by the FDA. A decision from the regulatory body is expected on April 28, 2026.

Merck’s phase III MK-8591A-053 study evaluated the antiretroviral activity, safety and tolerability of once-daily DOR/ISL in treatment-naïve adults with HIV-1 infection compared to Gilead’s GILD once-daily 3-drug combo therapy, Biktarvy (bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide). The enrolled patient population was randomized equally into two groups to receive either DOR/ISL or GILD’s Biktarvy regimen for 48 weeks.

Per the data readout, the late-stage study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating the non-inferiority of Merck’s DOR/ISL therapy to Gilead’s Biktarvy, as measured by the percentage of patients whose HIV-1 RNA fell below 50 copies/mL at week 48. Additionally, the phase III study also met its primary safety goal, as the safety profile of DOR/ISL was comparable to that of Biktarvy.

Merck plans to present detailed results from the MK-8591A-053 study at a future medical conference. Based on the encouraging 48-week data, the company is also gearing up to submit applications to health authorities, seeking approval for DOR/ISL to treat treatment-naïve HIV patients.

The regulatory filing for the pre-treated patient population is supported by 48-week results from two pivotal phase III studies, MK-8591A-051 and MK-8591A-052, where DOR/ISL demonstrated non-inferiority to baseline antiretroviral therapy and Gilead’s Biktarvy, respectively. In both studies, DOR/ISL showed a generally similar safety profile to the respective comparator regimens.

Please note that Merck currently markets doravirine for treating adults with HIV-1 in the United States, either as a monotherapy under the brand name Pifeltro, as well as part of the single-tablet combination under the brand name Delstrigo (doravirine/lamivudine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate).

MRK Gains EU Nod for Subcutaneous Keytruda

In a separate press release, Merck announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved the subcutaneous (under the skin or SC) formulation of its blockbuster PD-L1 inhibitor, Keytruda (pembrolizumab). This version, which will be marketed as Keytruda SC, is approved across all solid tumor indications for which the drug’s intravenous (into the vein or IV) version is already approved in the EU.

The EC’s approval was expected, as the advisory committee to the European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion recommending the approval of the new formulation in September 2025. The SC version of Keytruda is also currently approved in the United States and is marketed under the brand name Keytruda Qlex.

A major advantage offered by Keytruda Qlex/SC over the IV formulation is improved patient convenience. Delivering a drug SC instead of IV can significantly reduce administration time. Per Merck, the SC version can be administered to patients in as little as one minute compared with the IV formulation, which takes at least 30 minutes. This also likely eases the burden on healthcare facilities, making treatment more accessible and potentially boosting adoption rates.

The EU approval is supported by data from pivotal studies, which showed that treatment with Keytruda SC was at least as effective as the IV version.

