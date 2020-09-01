MRI Software To Acquire Priority's RentPayment Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MRI Software, a provider of real estate software applications and hosted solutions, and Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) have entered a deal under which MRI will acquire Priority's RentPayment business. Going forward, Priority will provide ongoing payment infrastructure as a service and processing to the new platform at MRI.

The RentPayment platform serves some 2,900 clients across the U.S. multi-family, single-family, storage and HOA markets. The RentPayment, DuesPayment, and StorageRentPayment brands provide a suite of payment solutions, including resident rent payments and security deposits via web and mobile to landlords and property managers.

