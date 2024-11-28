MRG Metals Unveils Major Employee Incentive Plan

MRG Metals Limited (AU:MRQ) has released an update.

MRG Metals Limited has announced the issuance of a significant number of unquoted performance rights aimed at bolstering its employee incentive scheme. The company is set to distribute a total of 67.5 million Class A, B, and C Performance Rights as part of this initiative. This move signals MRG Metals’ commitment to enhancing employee motivation and aligning their interests with the company’s growth objectives.

