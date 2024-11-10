News & Insights

Stocks

MRG Metals’ Promising Assay Results at Zimbabwe Site

November 10, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MRG Metals Limited (AU:MRQ) has released an update.

MRG Metals Limited has announced promising assay results from its exploration at the Shawa Carbonatite Mining Licences in Zimbabwe, revealing high-grade phosphate and rare earth elements. These findings confirm earlier portable XRF results, suggesting significant potential for resource discovery, and bolster MRG’s exploration portfolio. The company plans to proceed with trenching and drilling to further explore these targets.

For further insights into AU:MRQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.