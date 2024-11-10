MRG Metals’ Promising Assay Results at Zimbabwe Site

MRG Metals Limited (AU:MRQ) has released an update.

MRG Metals Limited has announced promising assay results from its exploration at the Shawa Carbonatite Mining Licences in Zimbabwe, revealing high-grade phosphate and rare earth elements. These findings confirm earlier portable XRF results, suggesting significant potential for resource discovery, and bolster MRG’s exploration portfolio. The company plans to proceed with trenching and drilling to further explore these targets.

For further insights into AU:MRQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.