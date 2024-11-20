MRG Metals Limited Gains Strong Shareholder Support

MRG Metals Limited (AU:MRQ) has released an update.
MRG Metals Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting, with significant support for key motions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of board members. The meeting, attended by shareholders and proxies, demonstrated strong investor confidence with over 80% of votes in favor for most resolutions. This outcome underscores the company’s robust governance and strategic direction as it continues to engage with its stakeholders.
