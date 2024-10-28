News & Insights

MRG Metals Initiates Key Drilling Projects in Mozambique

October 28, 2024 — 08:16 pm EDT

MRG Metals Limited (AU:MRQ) has released an update.

MRG Metals Limited is set to begin its first drilling operations at the Corridor North and Marao projects in Mozambique, with a budget exceeding USD$60,000 funded by its joint venture with Sinowin. The initiatives aim to enhance heavy mineral concentrate production, potentially exceeding 440,000 tonnes annually, as part of an ambitious expansion strategy. These projects are expected to accelerate the company’s growth and contribute significantly to its mining portfolio.

