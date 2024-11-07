MRG Metals Advances Mozambique Project with Key Contract

News & Insights

MRG Metals Limited (AU:MRQ) has released an update.

MRG Metals Limited has announced that its Mozambique HMS Joint Venture has signed a $0.5 million contract with MOSHAQ Limitada for an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment and Resettlement Action Plan. The nine-month project is crucial for advancing the mining license process and reflects MRG’s commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. This collaboration is a significant step towards the production phase of the Corridor Sands projects.

