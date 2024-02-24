MRF (NSEI:MRF) Price Target Increased by 10.24% to 111,702.44

The average one-year price target for MRF (NSEI:MRF) has been revised to 111,702.44 / share. This is an increase of 10.24% from the prior estimate of 101,322.62 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 78,275.00 to a high of 156,669.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.92% from the latest reported closing price of 150,777.90 / share.

MRF Maintains 0.12% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.12%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in MRF. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRF is 0.11%, an increase of 26.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.61% to 299K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 66K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRF by 16.09% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRF by 17.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRF by 17.11% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRF by 1.59% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRF by 3.65% over the last quarter.

