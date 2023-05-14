MRF (NSE:MRF) Price Target Increased by 8.05% to 84,482.89

The average one-year price target for MRF (NSE:MRF) has been revised to 84,482.89 / share. This is an increase of 8.05% from the prior estimate of 78,187.69 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66,660.00 to a high of 106,601.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.16% from the latest reported closing price of 95,096.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in MRF. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRF is 0.10%, a decrease of 9.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.08% to 273K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 42K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRF by 16.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRF by 14.26% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 57.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRF by 7.33% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRF by 7.44% over the last quarter.

