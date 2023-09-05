MRF (NSE:MRF) Price Target Increased by 10.03% to 93,500.53

The average one-year price target for MRF (NSE:MRF) has been revised to 93,500.53 / share. This is an increase of 10.03% from the prior estimate of 84,974.35 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 77,770.00 to a high of 124,310.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.07% from the latest reported closing price of 108,808.80 / share.

MRF Maintains 0.16% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.16%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.92%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in MRF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRF is 0.10%, an increase of 7.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 63K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRF by 16.69% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRF by 3.44% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRF by 1.21% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 14.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRF by 10.47% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRF by 14.49% over the last quarter.

