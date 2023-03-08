MRCY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.60, changing hands as low as $51.16 per share. Mercury Systems Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRCY's low point in its 52 week range is $40.48 per share, with $68.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.80.

