MRCY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.23, changing hands as low as $72.53 per share. Mercury Systems Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRCY's low point in its 52 week range is $57.71 per share, with $89.4376 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.75.

