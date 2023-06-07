MRC (MRC) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for MRC Global (MRC). Shares have added about 7.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is MRC due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

MRC Global Q1 Earnings Beat, Surge Y/Y on Higher Sales

MRC Global Inc. reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of 32 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. The bottom line jumped 88.2% year over year owing to higher sales.



Total revenues of $885 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $844.8 million. The top line increased 19.3% year over year owing to growth in the Downstream and Industrial and Energy Transition (DIET) sector.

Revenues by Product Line

Based on MRC Global’s product line, revenues from carbon pipe, fittings and flanges increased 21.7% year over year to $258 million. The same from valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation was up 25.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $315 million.



Gas product revenues grew 12.5% to $207 million. Sales for general products increased 23.7% to $73 million. The same for stainless steel, alloy pipe and fittings declined 11.1% to $32 million.

Revenues by Sector

Effective first-quarter 2023, MRC Global combined its Upstream Production and Midstream Pipeline into one sector, Production and Transmission Infrastructure (PTI).



Based on the sectors served, revenues from the Gas utilities sector increased 13% year over year to $307 million, while the DIET sector sales climbed 23% year over year to $278 million. Increased activity levels related to customers' integrity upgrade and smart meter replacement programs drove Gas Utilities sector revenues, while LNG projects, increased turnaround and maintenance spending for refining, chemicals and mining customers boosted DIET sector sales. Sales from the PTI sector augmented 22% year over year to $300 million due to increased activity levels in the Permian.

Revenues by Segment

Sales generated from the U.S. segment (representing 83.6% of first-quarter revenues) totaled $740 million, rising 20% year over year. The results benefited from improvements in DIET, PTI and Gas Utilities sectors.



Revenues from the Canada segment (4.7% of the quarter’s revenues) dipped 2% year over year to $42 million due to foreign currency headwinds and weakness in Canada sales within the DIET and Gas Utilities sectors.



Sales from the International segment (11.6% of the quarter’s revenues) surged 27% to $103 million due to higher revenues from the Netherlands, U.A.E., Singapore and U.K. within the DIET sector, and higher sales from the United Kingdom, Norway, Singapore and Australia within the PTI sector.

Margin Profile

In the quarter under review, MRC Global’s cost of sales increased 16.5% year over year to $706 million. The adjusted gross profit in the quarter increased 23.7% year over year to $188 million. The adjusted gross margin was 21.2% in the reported quarter compared with 20.5% in the year-ago period. Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 14% year over year to $122 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 43.8% year over year to $69 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the first quarter, MRC Global had a cash balance of $39 million compared with $32 million at the end of December 2022. Long-term debt, net, was $387 million at the end of the first quarter compared with $337 million at the end of December 2022.



In the first quarter, MRC Global used net cash of $30 million in operating activities compared with $13 million in the year-ago period. Capital spent on purchasing property, plant and equipment was $3 million, up 50% year over year.



In the first quarter, MRC paid dividends of $6 million, flat year over year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -16.28% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, MRC has a great Growth Score of A, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise MRC has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.