MRC Global's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

MRC Global Inc. MRC reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents. However, the bottom line declined 31.3% year over year.



Total revenues of $797 million matched the consensus estimate. The top line decreased 10.3% year over year due to lower volume of sales in the Gas Utilities, Downstream, Industrial and Energy Transition (DIET) and Production & Transmission Infrastructure (PTI) sectors.

MRC’s Revenues by Product Line

Based on MRC’s product line, revenues from carbon pipe, fittings and flanges were down 27.4% year over year to $204 million. Revenues from valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation were down 6.9% year over year to $285 million.



Gas product revenues increased 1.6% year over year to $194 million. Sales of general products fell 14.3% to $60 million. Sales of stainless steel, alloy pipe and fittings increased 35% to $54 million.

MRC’s Revenues by Sector

Effective second-quarter 2023, MRC combined its Upstream Production and Midstream Pipeline into one sector, which is currently the PTI sector.



Based on the sectors served, revenues from Gas Utilities decreased 6% year over year to $295 million, while DIET sales inched up 11% to $248 million. Sales from the PTI sector decreased 14% year over year to $254 million.

MRC Global’s Revenues by Segment

Sales generated from the U.S. segment (representing 80.8% of revenues) totaled $644 million, down 14% year over year. The downtick was due to reduced demand in the Gas Utilities, DIET and PTI sectors.



Revenues from the Canada segment (3.3%) fell 32% year over year to $26 million due to weakness in the PTI sector.



Sales from the International segment (15.9%) grew 21% year over year to $127 million, driven by higher revenues from the PTI and DIET sectors.

MRC’s Margin Profile

MRC Global’s cost of sales declined 9.7% year over year to $637 million. The adjusted gross profit was down 12.3% year over year to $166 million. The adjusted gross margin was 20.8% compared with 21.3% in the year-ago period.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were down 2.4% year over year to $123 million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 71.8% year over year to $48 million.

MRC Global’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the third quarter, MRC had a cash balance of $62 million compared with $131 million at the end of December 2023. Total debt (including the current portion) was $433 million at the end of the quarter.



In the first nine months of 2024, the company generated net cash of $197 million from operating activities compared with $92 million in the year-ago period. Capital spent on purchasing property, plant and equipment was $23 million, up 130% on a year-over-year basis.



In the first nine months of the year, dividends paid on preferred stock were $18 million, flat year over year.

MRC’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Performance of Other Industrial Companies

Avery Dennison Corporation AVY delivered third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.33 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32. The bottom line increased 9% year over year, driven by higher volume and productivity gains.



Total revenues grew 4.1% year over year to $2.18 billion and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.



John Bean Technologies Corporation JBT reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share in third-quarter 2024, 35.1% higher than the prior-year quarter. The figure beat the consensus estimate of $1.41.



Revenues of $454 million increased 12.4% from the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $445 million.



A. O. Smith Corporation’s AOS third-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line decreased 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $902.6 million missed the consensus estimate of $913 million. The top line decreased 4% year over year due to lower sales in China and decreased volumes of water heaters in North America.

