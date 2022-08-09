MRC Global's (NYSE:MRC) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MRC Global:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = US$34m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$525m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, MRC Global has an ROCE of 2.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 15%.

NYSE:MRC Return on Capital Employed August 9th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MRC Global compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for MRC Global.

What Does the ROCE Trend For MRC Global Tell Us?

It's great to see that MRC Global has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 2.7% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. In regards to capital employed, MRC Global is using 27% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

What We Can Learn From MRC Global's ROCE

In the end, MRC Global has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 28% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

