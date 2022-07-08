MRC Global (MRC) Stock Jumps on Raised Full-Year Guidance

MRC Global Inc. MRC boosted its guidance for full-year 2022 owing to strong performance in the first half of 2022. Following this, shares of the company jumped 8.4% in after-hours trading on Jul 7.



With robust activity across its sectors and continued growth in order intake and backlog, MRC now expects revenues of $3.3 billion in 2022, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 24%. Previously, the company had anticipated revenues to be $3.1 billion for the year.



For 2022, MRC Global expects adjusted EBITDA of $230 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 58%. Previously, the same was expected to be $200 million. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales is predicted to improve 150 basis points to around 7% in the current year compared with the previous view of 6.5%.

MRC Global Inc. Price

MRC Global Inc. price | MRC Global Inc. Quote

Improved Q2 Expectations

MRC Global has witnessed sequential revenue growth across its four end-markets, including greater-than-expected increases in the Gas Utilities; and Downstream, Industrial and Energy Transition (“DIET”) sectors. Owing to this, the company now expects second-quarter sales to increase roughly 14% sequentially, compared with the high single-digit improvement anticipated previously.



MRC expects the adjusted EBITDA margin to be around 7.5% of sales for the second quarter. This would mark the company’s highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin since 2018. MRC is slated to release second-quarter results on Aug 8.



While MRC Global expects its third-quarter revenues to improve sequentially, it anticipates a decline in the fourth quarter due to seasonal softness.

