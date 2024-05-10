MRC Global (MRC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Down Y/Y

MRC Global Inc. MRC reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents. However, the bottom line declined 37.5% year over year.



Total revenues of $806 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $752 million. Yet, the top line decreased 8.9% year over year due to lower volume of sales in the Gas Utilities and Production & Transmission Infrastructure (PTI) sectors.

Revenues by Product Line

Based on MRC’s product line, revenues from carbon pipe, fittings and flanges plunged 15.9% year over year to $217 million. The same from valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation was down 7.6% year over year to $291 million.

Gas product revenues decreased 9.7% year over year to $187 million. Sales of general products fell 4.1% to $70 million. The same for stainless steel, alloy pipe and fittings increased 28.1% to $41 million.

Revenues by Sector

Effective first-quarter 2023, MRC combined its Upstream Production and Midstream Pipeline into one sector, which is currently the PTI sector.



Based on the sectors served, revenues from Gas Utilities decreased 13% year over year to $266 million while DIET sales inched down 1% to $276 million. Sales from the PTI sector decreased 12% year over year to $264 million.

Revenues by Segment

Sales generated from the U.S. segment (representing 82.8% of revenues) totaled $667 million, down 9.9% year over year. The downtick was due to reduced demand in the Gas Utilities and PTI sectors.



Revenues from the Canada segment (3.6%) fell 30.1% year over year to $29 million due to weakness in the PTI sector.



Sales from the International segment (13.6%) grew 6.8% year over year to $110 million, driven by higher revenues from the PTI sector in the Middle East and Europe. This was followed by strength in the DIET sector on solid renewable and LNG projects.

Margin Profile

MRC Global’s cost of sales declined 8.9% year over year to $643 million. The adjusted gross profit was down 7.4% year over year to $174 million. The adjusted gross margin was 21.6% compared with 21.2% in the year-ago period.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 2.5% year over year to $125 million. Adjusted EBITDA tumbled 17.4% year over year to $57 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the first quarter of 2024, MRC had a cash balance of $146 million compared with $131 million at the end of December 2023. Total debt (including the current portion) was $295 million at the end of the reported quarter.



In the first three months of 2024, the company generated net cash of $38 million from operating activities against $30 million cash used in the year-ago period. Capital spent on purchasing property, plant and equipment was $6 million, up 100% on a year-ver-year basis.



In the first three months of 2024, dividends paid on preferred stock was $6 million, flat year over year.

2024 Outlook

Management expects revenues to be in the range of flat to down in low-single digits. Revenues from the DIET sector is suggested to be modestly higher, while the same from PTI is projected to be modestly lower from the year-earlier levels. Revenues from the Gas Utilities sector is estimated to decline for the full year.



It anticipates capital expenditures to be between $40 million and 45 million, while cash flow from operations is forecast to be atleast $200 million.

