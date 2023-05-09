MRC Global (MRC) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Increase Y/Y

MRC Global Inc. MRC reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of 32 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. The bottom line jumped 88.2% year over year owing to higher sales.



Total revenues of $885 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $844.8 million. The top line increased 19.3% year over year owing to growth in the Downstream and Industrial and Energy Transition (DIET) sector.

Revenues by Product Line

Based on MRC Global’s product line, revenues from carbon pipe, fittings and flanges increased 21.7% year over year to $258 million. The same from valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation was up 25.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $315 million.

Gas product revenues grew 12.5% to $207 million. Sales for general products increased 23.7% to $73 million. The same for stainless steel, alloy pipe and fittings declined 11.1% to $32 million.

Revenues by Sector

Effective first-quarter 2023, MRC Global combined its Upstream Production and Midstream Pipeline into one sector, Production and Transmission Infrastructure (PTI).



Based on the sectors served, revenues from the Gas utilities sector increased 13% year over year to $307 million, while the DIET sector sales climbed 23% year over year to $278 million. Increased activity levels related to customers' integrity upgrade and smart meter replacement programs drove Gas Utilities sector revenues, while LNG projects, increased turnaround and maintenance spending for refining, chemicals and mining customers boosted DIET sector sales. Sales from the PTI sector augmented 22% year over year to $300 million due to increased activity levels in the Permian.

Revenues by Segment

Sales generated from the U.S. segment (representing 83.6% of first-quarter revenues) totaled $740 million, rising 20% year over year. The results benefited from improvements in DIET, PTI and Gas Utilities sectors.



Revenues from the Canada segment (4.7% of the quarter’s revenues) dipped 2% year over year to $42 million due to foreign currency headwinds and weakness in Canada sales within the DIET and Gas Utilities sectors.



Sales from the International segment (11.6% of the quarter’s revenues) surged 27% to $103 million due to higher revenues from the Netherlands, U.A.E., Singapore and U.K. within the DIET sector, and higher sales from the United Kingdom, Norway, Singapore and Australia within the PTI sector.

Margin Profile

In the quarter under review, MRC Global’s cost of sales increased 16.5% year over year to $706 million. The adjusted gross profit in the quarter increased 23.7% year over year to $188 million. The adjusted gross margin was 21.2% in the reported quarter compared with 20.5% in the year-ago period. Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 14% year over year to $122 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 43.8% year over year to $69 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the first quarter, MRC Global had a cash balance of $39 million compared with $32 million at the end of December 2022. Long-term debt, net, was $387 million at the end of the first quarter compared with $337 million at the end of December 2022.



In the first quarter, MRC Global used net cash of $30 million in operating activities compared with $13 million in the year-ago period. Capital spent on purchasing property, plant and equipment was $3 million, up 50% year over year.



In the first quarter, MRC paid dividends of $6 million, flat year over year.

