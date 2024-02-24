MRC Global (MRC) Price Target Increased by 5.67% to 15.20

The average one-year price target for MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) has been revised to 15.20 / share. This is an increase of 5.67% from the prior estimate of 14.38 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.90% from the latest reported closing price of 11.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in MRC Global. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 8.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRC is 0.13%, a decrease of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 93,761K shares. The put/call ratio of MRC is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,002K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,448K shares, representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 13.64% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 6,005K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,062K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 2.22% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,002K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,153K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Engine Capital Management holds 3,867K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,975K shares, representing an increase of 23.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 3.50% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,375K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 2.29% over the last quarter.

MRC Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MRC Global is the largest distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry, based on sales. Through approximately 230 service locations worldwide, approximately 2,600 employees and with 100 years of history, MRC Global provides innovative supply chain solutions and technical product expertise to customers globally across diversified end-markets including the upstream production, midstream pipeline, gas utility and downstream and industrial. MRC Global manages a complex network of over 200,000 SKUs and over 10,000 suppliers simplifying the supply chain for approximately 12,000 customers. With a focus on technical products, value-added services, a global network of valve and engineering centers and an unmatched quality assurance program, MRC Global is the trusted PVF expert. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.