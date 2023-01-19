MRC Global (MRC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MRC Global (MRC) closed at $11.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy products distributor had lost 1.68% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

MRC Global will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 13, 2023. On that day, MRC Global is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $866.4 million, up 26.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MRC Global. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MRC Global currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MRC Global has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.42 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.08.

The Steel - Pipe and Tube industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

