MRC Global (MRC) Displays Bright Prospects, Risks Persist

MRC Global Inc. MRC has been gaining from strength in end markets like upstream production, gas utilities, midstream pipelines, downstream, industrial and energy transition and others, of late. For 2022, it expects revenues from its business in the gas utility sector to witness double-digit percentage growth year over year, driven by higher gas distribution system integrity management activities. For the year, revenues from its business in the downstream, industrial and energy transition sectors are likely to increase in double-digit percentage, backed by project turnaround activity and new energy transition-related projects. For 2022, it anticipates revenues of $3.1 billion, suggesting growth of 14.9% year over year.



MRC has been benefiting from contracts with some of the largest refiners in the United States and recent developments in the energy transition project. Also, several contracts from the largest gas utilities in the United States have benefited its businesses in the gas utility sector.



The company intends to reward its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. In 2021 and the first three months of 2022, MRC paid out dividends worth $24 million and $6 million, respectively. Improved cash positions will help it reward its shareholders in moving ahead.



However, rising costs and operating expenses pose a concern. In first-quarter 2022, its cost of sales increased 19.8% on a year-over-year basis, while selling, general and administrative expenses recorded an increase of 7%. Supply chain issues and increases in raw material costs are likely to continue affecting its margins and profitability.



Given its widespread presence in the international markets, MRC is exposed to unfavorable foreign currency movements. In first-quarter 2022, its revenues for the International segment declined 13% on a year-over-year basis. A stronger U.S. dollar might depress MRC's overseas business results in the quarters ahead.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has lost 15.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 10.8%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the Zacks Industrial Products sectors are discussed below.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). IEX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



IDEX’s earnings estimates have increased 1.9% for 2022 in the past 60 days. Its shares have declined 7.5% in the past three months.



Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 2%, on average.



In the past 60 days, ROP’s earnings estimates have increased 0.4% for 2022. The stock has declined 18.1% in the past three months.



Ferguson plc FERG presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Its earnings surprise in the last reported quarter was 13.7%.



In the past 60 days, Ferguson’s earnings estimates have increased 10.6% for fiscal 2022 (ending July 2022). FERG’s shares have lost 17.7% in the past three months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.