MRC Global (MRC) Clinches PVF Contract From PBF Energy

MRC Global Inc. MRC recently secured a contract from PBF Energy Inc. PBF for the delivery of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) products. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed by the parties involved.



Behind the Headlines

Per the deal, MRC Global will be responsible for providing pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) products to PBF Energy’s subsidiary Chalmette Refinery’s Renewable Diesel Project in St. Bernard Parish, LA. A pretreatment unit will also be installed at the renewable diesel plant. Renewable materials like corn oil and soybean, and other bio-based fats and oils will be converted into feedstocks using the pretreatment unit.



It is worth noting that the plant will likely become operational in the first half of 2023 and be capable of producing an output of 20,000 barrels of renewable fuel per day. This contract is built on the long-term collaboration between MRC Global and PBF Energy. MRC also offers its products and services to six other refineries of PBF Energy.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Estimate Trend

MRC Global, with a $934.2-million market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). MRC stands to benefit from its diversified business and shareholder-friendly policies. Its business in the gas utility sector is witnessing strength, supported by an increasing customer activity. It is likely to become more competent on lucrative contract wins and projects.





Shares of MRC Global have lost 10.8% compared with the 21.6% decline of its industry in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings has decreased 4.3% to 22 cents in the past 30 days. Also, earnings estimates for 2022 have moved 1.3% south to 77 cents during the same period.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

