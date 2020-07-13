MRC Global (MRC) Benefits From Contract Wins, Risks Persist

On Jul 13, we issued an updated research report on MRC Global Inc. MRC.



In the past three months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 18.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.6%.







Existing Business Scenario



MRC Global has been benefiting from contract wins and projects over some time. For instance, it secured new contracts from Noble Midstream and Ameren in the first quarter of 2020. Also, the company clinched a renewed contract from Eversource. Notably, MRC Global generated roughly 55% of 2019 revenues from its top 25 customers. In addition, some of the multiple-year contracts, including those signed with Exxon Mobile and others, have been proving beneficial.



Also, the company remains focused on cash flow generation and managing balance sheet apart from lowering operating costs. For instance, in 2020, it expects to generate cash flow of $200 million from operating activities compared with $110 million mentioned earlier. In addition, it expects to lower selling, general and administrative expenses from $550 million in 2019 to $470 million in 2020. Also, adjusted gross margin in 2020 is likely to be 19.8%, suggesting an increase from 19.5% recorded in 2019.



However, the company’s highly leveraged balance sheet remains concerning. Notably, its long-term debt in the last three years (2017-2019) increased 10% (CAGR). Exiting the first quarter, the metric, remained high at $517 million. In addition, its ability to meet its debt obligations based on its current income has declined over the past quarter. Notably, at the end of the first quarter, its times interest earned ratio stood at 2.5, lower than 2.7 recorded at the end of the previous quarter.



Moreover, low customer demand environment, weakness in the oil & gas industry, storage capacity constraints, and unfavorable commodity price environment remain concerning for the company. Moving ahead, softness across the Permian basin projects (Upstream revenues declined 43% in the first quarter of 2020) will likely continue to hurt its top-line performance.



Stocks to Consider



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Industrial Products sector are Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI, Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS and CECO Environmental Corp. CECE. While Valmont currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Chart Industries and CECO Environmental carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Valmont delivered a positive earnings surprise of 3.95%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Chart Industries delivered a positive earnings surprise of 1.41%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



CECO Environmental delivered a positive earnings surprise of 23.57%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.