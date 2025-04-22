MRC Global Inc. Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 7, 2025

MRC Global will announce Q1 2025 results on May 6 and host a conference call on May 7.

MRC Global Inc. will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place on May 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Participants can join the call via phone or by visiting the company's investor relations website. A replay will be available until May 21, 2025, and an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days. MRC Global, based in Houston, is a leading distributor of pipe, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products, serving various sectors including gas utilities and energy transition, and operates from around 200 locations worldwide.

MRC Global Inc. is scheduled to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, demonstrating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The company showcases its extensive experience and leadership in the global distribution of pipe, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products, reinforcing its market position.

The upcoming conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for investors and analysts to engage directly with the company, fostering investor relations.

Announcement of earnings release may indicate anticipation of poor performance, as companies typically highlight positive results rather than schedule calls for less favorable outcomes.



The timing of the conference call and the release of results could suggest a lack of confidence, as it occurs after market hours, potentially indicating issues that the company wishes to address without immediate market response.



Repeated emphasis on customer base and supply chain management may highlight vulnerability in current market conditions, suggesting dependence on unstable sectors such as energy transition and industrial markets.

When will MRC Global release its Q1 2025 results?

MRC Global will release its first quarter 2025 results on May 6, 2025, after the market closes.

How can I join the MRC Globalearnings conference call

To join, dial 201-689-8261 or visit the investor relations section at www.mrcglobal.com for the webcast.

What is the date and time of the MRC Global conference call?

The conference call will be held on May 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central.

Will there be a replay of theearnings call

Yes, a replay will be available until May 21, 2025, by dialing 201-612-7415 with passcode 13751572#.

Where can I find more information about MRC Global?

More information can be found on their website at www.mrcglobal.com.

HOUSTON, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) will release its first quarter 2025 results on May 6, 2025, after the market closes.





In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call and webcast:















What



:





MRC Global First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast































When



:





Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central































How



:





Via phone – Dial 201-689-8261 and ask for the MRC Global call prior to the start time, or

















Via webcast – Visit our website



http://www.mrcglobal.com



in the investor relations section.

























A replay of the call will be available through May 21, 2025, by dialing 201-612-7415 using passcode 13751572#. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at



www.mrcglobal.com



for 90 days.







About MRC Global Inc.







Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, and production and transmission infrastructure sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of approximately 200 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers approximately 200,000 SKUs from over 7,100 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for over 8,300 customers. Find out more at



www.mrcglobal.com



.







Contact:







Monica Broughton





VP, Investor Relations & Treasury





MRC Global Inc.







Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com







832-308-2847



